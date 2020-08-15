Video
Saturday, 15 August, 2020
Sinha Murder

Four cops 3 witnesses on remand

IO of the case changed

Published : Saturday, 15 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

Cox's Bazar, Aug 14: Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) have taken four policemen, accused in the Maj (retd) Sinha Mohammad Rashed Khan murder case, and three witnesses into custody from the District Jail here for interrogation. They all have been placed on a seven-day remand.
They are police constables Safanur Karim, Kamal Hossain, Abdullah Al Mamun and ASI Liton Mia while the rest three are witnesses in a case filed by police. They are Md Aias, Nurul Amin and Nazim Uddin, residents of Marishabunia village in Teknaf upazila.
The district jailer Mokammel Hossain said the RAB took them from the jail around 10:00am on Friday in a RAB vehicle. Three other accused in the case, suspended officer in-charge of Teknaf Police Station Pradeep Kumar Das, Baharchhara Investigation Centre Inspector Liakat Ali and Sub-Inspector Nandadulal Rakkhit, are in the district jail.
Earlier on Wednesday, the RAB appealed to the Cox's Bazar Senior Judicial Magistrate Court to take them on a 10-day remand for interrogation. But, the court granted seven days' remand. On July 31 night, Maj Sinha Mohammad Rashed Khan was killed in police firing at a checkpost at Shamlapur area under Baharchhara union along the Cox's Bazar-Teknaf Marine Drive.


