Serena rallies past Venus, builds confidence for US Open



Serena Williams plays a backhand during her match against Venus Williams during Top Seed Open - Day 4 at the Top Seed Tennis Club on August 13, 2020 in Lexington, Kentucky. photo: AFP

Top-seeded Serena, a 23-time Grand Slam winner, said the victory will boost her confidence heading into the US Open as she improved to 19-12 in the 22-year-old rivalry with Venus.

"I wanted to win this for my game and my confidence," said Serena, whose only title as a mother came in January at Auckland.

"I honestly didn't come here to win (a title) for the first time in my career. I just came here to get some matches. I haven't had this much time off since I had the baby."

Ninth-ranked Serena is one shy of matching Margaret Court's all-time record of 24 Grand Slam titles and she is preparing to chase a seventh career US Open singles crown at Flushing Meadows.

Serena smacked a cross-court forehand winner to break Venus for a 2-1 lead in the third set, then dropped the next four games, only to break again in the seventh on another forehand cross-court winner, then hold to 4-4.

Serena zipped a backhand cross-court winner past Venus to break for a 5-4 lead and served out the match, aided by an umpire over-rule ace to reach 30-30.

"The last couple games I just wanted to win because I've been losing a lot of those tight sets," Serena said. "I just tried to focus on those last two games."

Serena improved to 100-110 after losing the first set, the best of any active WTA players. In the Williams sisters rivalry, the first-set winner has taken 26 of 31 meetings.

"This was right up there," Serena said. "I'd say it was one of the all-time top five super-competitive matches between the two of us."

