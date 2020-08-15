Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 15 August, 2020, 4:57 AM
latest Nation observes National Mourning Day today      
Home Sports

Arsenal sign Willian on free transfer

Published : Saturday, 15 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43

LONDON, AUG 14: Arsenal completed the signing of Willian on a three-year deal on Friday after the Brazilian winger's contract at Chelsea expired.
The 32-year-old won two Premier League titles, an FA Cup, a League Cup and the Europa League during seven years with the Blues, but moves across London on a free transfer with Chelsea unwilling to offer the multi-year contract he desired.
"I believe he's a player that can really make a difference for us," said Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.
"He has the experience of everything in the football world but to still have the ambition to come here and contribute to bring the club where it belongs. I have been really impressed with all the talks I have had with him and how much he wanted to come."
Willian sat out the FA Cup final when Arsenal beat Chelsea 2-1 earlier this month due to injury, but said the impact made by Arteta in his first season in management encouraged him to join the Gunners.
"I think that with Arteta, Arsenal have a great opportunity to fight again for titles in the Premier League and in Europe so I'm very happy because of that," said Willian.
"When I talked to Mikel, the conversation was good, he gave me confidence to come to Arsenal. He said a lot of good things to me and that's why I have come to Arsenal."
Although Arsenal will not have to pay a transfer fee, the move for Willian, who is reportedly set to earn £200,000 ($261,000) a week, has been criticised just a week after the club announced they are planning to cut 55 jobs due to damaging economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
Willian is also the latest client of super-agent Kia Joorabchian, whose influence over the Arsenal board has been a source of concern for supporters, to arrive at the Emirates.
However, the 70-time capped Brazilian international was one of Chelsea's standout performers after football's return from the coronavirus shutdown to help Frank Lampard's men secure a place in the Premier League's top four.
"I know him very well, since a long time ago because we've been working together for the Brazilian national team and of course I was following him because he played for another club," said Arsenal's technical director Edu.
"He has a lot of fantastic attributes as a person, as a football player of course, his character. I'm 100 percent sure that everybody in the dressing room, the fans, myself and Mikel will enjoy having Willian in our side."    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Serena rallies past Venus, builds confidence for US Open
Infantino believes he is 'untouchable', says ex-FIFA chief Blatter
Arsenal sign Willian on free transfer
ManC look to Lisbon as best shot for Champions League glory
Leipzig beat Atletico to book historic meeting with PSG
Khawaja, Head miss out as Australia confirm England tour
Hockey's fitness camp in full-swing from today
England star Buttler feared he had played 'last Test'


Latest News
Brilliant Bayern humiliate hapless Barca with 8-2 crushing
Aug 15 plotters still spreading hatred of communalism: Quader
Nation observes National Mourning Day today
US confirms seizure of Iranian fuel on Venezuela-bound ships
Case filed over murder of three children at Jashore Child Development Centre
Low over Bay: Maritime ports asked to hoist cautionary signal 3
Putin calls for emergency Iran summit to decrease tensions
Murder of three inmates: Jashore CDC supervisor suspended
US, China to discuss trade deal amid COVID-19 disruption
Malaysian economy shrinks most in more than 20 years
Most Read News
Pakistan-Bangladesh: Time to reconcile, rebuild and resurge
Vikram Doraiswami next Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh
Changing face of America: A Biden-Harris ticket
Meherpur-2 MP Shahiduzzaman, wife, sons contract coronavirus
Major Sinha murder case's IO changed
Nation observes National Mourning Day today
'You're my most near and dear ones,' PM tells orphans
A 30-day trip ends after 154 days
25pc of accused are journalists under Digital Security Act: BNP
Officials among 10 taken to custody over Jashore Development Centre deaths
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft