Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 15 August, 2020, 4:57 AM
latest Nation observes National Mourning Day today      
Home Sports

ManC look to Lisbon as best shot for Champions League glory

Published : Saturday, 15 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36

LONDON, AUG 14: Manchester City finally have a marquee victory in the knockout stages of the Champions League after seeing off Real Madrid to reach the last eight, but they want much more in Lisbon over the next week with Pep Guardiola insisting they cannot be satisfied by beating the 13-time winners.
"We're here to try and win the Champions League," said Guardiola in a markedly different tone to the one he has struck in previous seasons when claiming City were not ready to be crowned champions of Europe despite dominating the Premier League.
"If we think that (beating Real) is enough we will show how small we are. If you want to win you have to beat the big clubs."
It took City eight seasons in the Champions League to beat a former winner over two legs, but disposing of Madrid both home and away, pre and post football's shutdown for coronavirus showed a maturity and ability to handle pressure situations that Guardiola's men have lacked in previous Champions League campaigns.
A clash with Lyon, who finished seventh in the curtailed 2019/20 Ligue 1 season, offers further reason for City to be optimistic.
But in the past three seasons since Guardiola arrived in Manchester, City have contrived to crash out despite being heavily favoured against Monaco, Liverpool and Tottenham.
"I just spoke with the scouting department about Lyon and they told me to be alert," warned Guardiola after Lyon shocked Juventus in the last 16.
The French side also showed what they are capable of in taking four points from a possible six against City in the group stages of in last season's Champions League.
However, the enormous financial gap between the clubs is highlighted by the fact that Lyon have to routinely sell their prized assets with Nabil Fekir, Tanguy Ndombele and Ferland Mendy all departing last summer, while City have the resources to keep throwing money at the dream of winning the Champions League.
Deposed as champions of England by Liverpool, City have already begun strengthening for next season with the signings of Ferran Torres and Nathan Ake, but it is the next week in the Portuguese capital that could present the club's best ever chance of Champions League glory.
One of Guardiola's former clubs, Barcelona or Bayern Munich, will lie in wait for the winner between City and Lyon, but they are the only two former winners left in the competition.
Guardiola has often bemoaned the lack of atmosphere at the Etihad for big European nights compared the cauldrons of the Camp Nou, Anfield or Santiago Bernabeu, but a behind closed doors environment for all remaining games negates that disadvantage.
Bar Sergio Aguero's absence, City also have a clean bill of health and have been building towards the latter stages of the Champions League ever since football's return from a three-month shutdown in June with Liverpool already out of sight in the Premier League.
Defensive problems could still prove their undoing as they did in losing nine times in the Premier League this season.
Converted midfielder Fernandinho is starting at centre-back at 35, while doubts remain over who Guardiola will trust at left-back when Benjamin Mendy returns from suspension for the quarter-finals.
However, much of the damage to City's title defence was done prior to centre-back Aymeric Laporte's return from injury.
Further forward Kevin De Bruyne underlined his claim to be the world's best midfielder against Madrid, while the Spanish champions struggled to contain Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus.
City undoubtedly have the talent, now they also believe it is their time in the Champions League.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Serena rallies past Venus, builds confidence for US Open
Infantino believes he is 'untouchable', says ex-FIFA chief Blatter
Arsenal sign Willian on free transfer
ManC look to Lisbon as best shot for Champions League glory
Leipzig beat Atletico to book historic meeting with PSG
Khawaja, Head miss out as Australia confirm England tour
Hockey's fitness camp in full-swing from today
England star Buttler feared he had played 'last Test'


Latest News
Brilliant Bayern humiliate hapless Barca with 8-2 crushing
Aug 15 plotters still spreading hatred of communalism: Quader
Nation observes National Mourning Day today
US confirms seizure of Iranian fuel on Venezuela-bound ships
Case filed over murder of three children at Jashore Child Development Centre
Low over Bay: Maritime ports asked to hoist cautionary signal 3
Putin calls for emergency Iran summit to decrease tensions
Murder of three inmates: Jashore CDC supervisor suspended
US, China to discuss trade deal amid COVID-19 disruption
Malaysian economy shrinks most in more than 20 years
Most Read News
Pakistan-Bangladesh: Time to reconcile, rebuild and resurge
Vikram Doraiswami next Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh
Changing face of America: A Biden-Harris ticket
Meherpur-2 MP Shahiduzzaman, wife, sons contract coronavirus
Major Sinha murder case's IO changed
Nation observes National Mourning Day today
'You're my most near and dear ones,' PM tells orphans
A 30-day trip ends after 154 days
25pc of accused are journalists under Digital Security Act: BNP
Officials among 10 taken to custody over Jashore Development Centre deaths
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft