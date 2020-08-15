Video
Saturday, 15 August, 2020, 4:57 AM
Khawaja, Head miss out as Australia confirm England tour

Published : Saturday, 15 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39

SYDNEY, AUG 14: Australia's limited-overs tour of England will go ahead this month at bio-secure venues, officials said Friday, after its players were given government clearance to travel.
The confirmation ensures Australians will pad up for their first internationals in nearly six months, with Glenn Maxwell, Nathan Lyon and Marcus Stoinis recalled to the squad, while Usman Khawaja and Travis Head missed out.
Australia was originally scheduled to play three one-day and three Twenty20 matches against England in July, but the trip was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Detailed biosecurity plans have now been agreed to ensure it can go ahead, including government exemptions, which are required for Australians to leave the country. The team has also agreed to self-quarantine for 14 days on their return.    -AFP


