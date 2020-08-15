Hockey's fitness camp in full-swing from today





Talking to BSS today, Bangladesh Hockey Federation (BHF) acting general secretary Mohammad Yousuf informed that the full-fledged fitness camp formally begins from tomorrow (Saturday) though the camp started last week with a small scale there.

He informed that the camp begins with eighteen players after Rakibul Hasan and Obaidur Rahman Joy who were tested positive at the time of reporting for the camp.

The players have been out of action for nearly six months since February amidst coronavirus outbreak, and are given the opportunity to regain their fitness by holding the month-long physical fitness training camp.

The players have been associated with different services teams and are in touch with training through their respective services teams like Bangladesh Army, Bangladesh Air Force and Bangladesh Navy.

Replying to a question, Yousuf said they will call a meeting within a few days to begin the sports activities after the government decided to start the sports activities in a limited way maintaining proper health protocols.

The selected players for the camp: Shafiul Alam, Prince Lal Shashonto, Nayeem Uddin, Sarowar Murshed Shawon, Khaled Mahmud Rakin, Abed Uddin, Rajib Das, Sihab Hossain, Alamin Mia, Debasish Kumar, Sakib Mahmud Ovi, Zahid Hossain, Sabedur Rahman, Shoyeb Mollick Tonmoy, SS Mehrab Hasan Samin, Mehedi Hasan, Nuruzzaman Noyon and Amirul Islam. -BSS



































The national U-21 national hockey team's physical fitness training camp formally begins with a full swing today under the supervision of Air Forces trainers at Bangabandhu Base in Cantonment.Talking to BSS today, Bangladesh Hockey Federation (BHF) acting general secretary Mohammad Yousuf informed that the full-fledged fitness camp formally begins from tomorrow (Saturday) though the camp started last week with a small scale there.He informed that the camp begins with eighteen players after Rakibul Hasan and Obaidur Rahman Joy who were tested positive at the time of reporting for the camp.The players have been out of action for nearly six months since February amidst coronavirus outbreak, and are given the opportunity to regain their fitness by holding the month-long physical fitness training camp.The players have been associated with different services teams and are in touch with training through their respective services teams like Bangladesh Army, Bangladesh Air Force and Bangladesh Navy.Replying to a question, Yousuf said they will call a meeting within a few days to begin the sports activities after the government decided to start the sports activities in a limited way maintaining proper health protocols.The selected players for the camp: Shafiul Alam, Prince Lal Shashonto, Nayeem Uddin, Sarowar Murshed Shawon, Khaled Mahmud Rakin, Abed Uddin, Rajib Das, Sihab Hossain, Alamin Mia, Debasish Kumar, Sakib Mahmud Ovi, Zahid Hossain, Sabedur Rahman, Shoyeb Mollick Tonmoy, SS Mehrab Hasan Samin, Mehedi Hasan, Nuruzzaman Noyon and Amirul Islam. -BSS