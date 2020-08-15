Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 15 August, 2020, 4:56 AM
latest Nation observes National Mourning Day today      
Home Sports

Hockey's fitness camp in full-swing from today

Published : Saturday, 15 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39

The national U-21 national hockey team's physical fitness training camp formally begins with a full swing today under the supervision of Air Forces trainers at Bangabandhu Base in Cantonment.
Talking to BSS today, Bangladesh Hockey Federation (BHF) acting general secretary Mohammad Yousuf informed that the full-fledged fitness camp formally begins from tomorrow (Saturday) though the camp started last week with a small scale there.
He informed that the camp begins with eighteen players after Rakibul Hasan and Obaidur Rahman Joy who were tested positive at the time of reporting for the camp.
The players have been out of action for nearly six months since February amidst coronavirus outbreak, and are given the opportunity to regain their fitness by holding the month-long physical fitness training camp.
The players have been associated with different services teams and are in touch with training through their respective services teams like Bangladesh Army, Bangladesh Air Force and Bangladesh Navy.
Replying to a question, Yousuf said they will call a meeting within a few days to begin the sports activities after the government decided to start the sports activities in a limited way maintaining proper health protocols.
The selected players for the camp: Shafiul Alam, Prince Lal Shashonto, Nayeem Uddin, Sarowar Murshed Shawon, Khaled Mahmud Rakin, Abed Uddin, Rajib Das, Sihab Hossain, Alamin Mia, Debasish Kumar, Sakib Mahmud Ovi, Zahid Hossain, Sabedur Rahman, Shoyeb Mollick Tonmoy, SS Mehrab Hasan Samin, Mehedi Hasan, Nuruzzaman Noyon and Amirul Islam.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Serena rallies past Venus, builds confidence for US Open
Infantino believes he is 'untouchable', says ex-FIFA chief Blatter
Arsenal sign Willian on free transfer
ManC look to Lisbon as best shot for Champions League glory
Leipzig beat Atletico to book historic meeting with PSG
Khawaja, Head miss out as Australia confirm England tour
Hockey's fitness camp in full-swing from today
England star Buttler feared he had played 'last Test'


Latest News
Brilliant Bayern humiliate hapless Barca with 8-2 crushing
Aug 15 plotters still spreading hatred of communalism: Quader
Nation observes National Mourning Day today
US confirms seizure of Iranian fuel on Venezuela-bound ships
Case filed over murder of three children at Jashore Child Development Centre
Low over Bay: Maritime ports asked to hoist cautionary signal 3
Putin calls for emergency Iran summit to decrease tensions
Murder of three inmates: Jashore CDC supervisor suspended
US, China to discuss trade deal amid COVID-19 disruption
Malaysian economy shrinks most in more than 20 years
Most Read News
Pakistan-Bangladesh: Time to reconcile, rebuild and resurge
Vikram Doraiswami next Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh
Changing face of America: A Biden-Harris ticket
Meherpur-2 MP Shahiduzzaman, wife, sons contract coronavirus
Major Sinha murder case's IO changed
Nation observes National Mourning Day today
'You're my most near and dear ones,' PM tells orphans
A 30-day trip ends after 154 days
25pc of accused are journalists under Digital Security Act: BNP
Officials among 10 taken to custody over Jashore Development Centre deaths
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft