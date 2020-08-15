Video
Saturday, 15 August, 2020
England star Buttler feared he had played 'last Test'

Published : Saturday, 15 August, 2020

England's Jos Buttler catches the ball on the first day of the second Test cricket match between England and Pakistan at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, southwest England on August 13, 2020. photo: AFP

MANCHESTER, AUG 14: Jos Buttler admitted he thought he may have played his last Test after the England wicketkeeper atoned for a poor display with the gloves by starring with the bat in a three-wicket win over Pakistan at Old Trafford.
England had slumped to 117-5 chasing a stiff target of 277 on Saturday's fourth day.
But a sixth-wicket stand of 139 between Buttler, who made 75 on his Lancashire home ground, and Chris Woakes, 84 not out, turned the tide.
England, however, might not have been chasing so many had Buttler, whose Test-match keeping has long been a hot topic, not dropped Shan Masood and then missed a chance to stump him when the opener was on 45 during Pakistan's first innings.
Masood went on to make a Test-best 156 to help Pakistan establish a lead of over a hundred runs.  
"I'm quite proud, if I take those chances, we'd have won two hours ago," Buttler told reporters.
"I'm very aware I didn't keep well, I missed some chances and at this level you can't afford to do that, no matter how many runs you score."
"Thoughts go through your head that if I don't score any runs, I've maybe played my last game.
"But you have to shut those out and go and play your game."
Both Buttler, a proven white-ball batsman, and Woakes were members of the England side that won the 50-over World Cup last year.
"We tried to break it down into a bit of a one-day chase, and scored at four an over, to take the second new ball out of the equation," said Buttler. "We got some nice momentum going and had a good partnership."
Buttler was also having to contend with the fact that his father had been admitted to hospital on Friday, although he has since been discharged.
England captain Joe Root, a longstanding defender of Buttler's place in the Test side, was delighted to see him play a key innings in difficult circumstances.
"It says a huge amount about him as a person to carry all of that and be able to either use it, or park it," said Root. "Only he will know which way he did that.
"It shows how mentally strong he is more than anything, but also how skilful. One of Jos' big traits is when he's under pressure he puts in big performances. He can deal with high-pressure."    -AFP


