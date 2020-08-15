Video
Saturday, 15 August, 2020
Ex-South Africa skipper Smith hits back at race bias claims

Published : Saturday, 15 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52

JOHANNESBURG, AUG 14: Former South Africa captain Graeme Smith on Thursday responded to allegations of bias against black players by stating that he had "personal relationship challenges" with several other players during his time in charge.
Smith, currently Cricket South Africa's director of cricket, has come under fire in recent weeks for appointing former Test wicketkeeper Mark Boucher as national team coach.
He has also been accused of allowing black players to feel isolated during his time as captain.
Smith, who captained South Africa in a world record 108 Test matches from 2003 until 2014, as well as 149 one-day internationals, said he realised early in his captaincy that it would not be possible to please everyone in his team.
Former wicketkeeper Thami Tsolekile was particularly critical of Smith during a radio interview on Tuesday, blaming Smith for keeping him out of the Test team after Boucher suffered a career-ending injury on a 2012 tour of England.
Fast bowler Makhaya Ntini earlier said he felt "lonely" as a player despite playing in 101 Tests and he also felt he was unfairly dropped from the team towards the end of his career.
Although Tsolekile, who has subsequently been banned for 12 years for his role in a match-fixing scandal in a domestic competition, was in the squad as a reserve wicketkeeper, the gloves were handed to leading batsman AB de Villiers.
"I look at many respected captains around the world and there are plenty of players who felt they were not given a fair chance," said Smith in a statement which he said was issued in his personal capacity.
He said Australia's Steve Waugh was an example of a highly regarded captain who had his detractors from former team-mates.
Smith cited Shaun Pollock and Lance Klusener as two leading players who were dropped from the team before they were ready to retire.
"There were very emotional discussions because they are both legends of our cricket history."
He said Pollock and Ntini had to make way in similar circumstances because South Africa were seeking more bowling firepower.
Smith added that he personally was "gutted" when he was not selected for the 2003 World Cup - he eventually came into the squad as an injury replacement - and again later in his career when he was dropped from the one-day side.    -AFP


