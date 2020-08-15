Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 15 August, 2020, 4:56 AM
latest Nation observes National Mourning Day today      
Home Sports

Losing start for Bangladesh in Chess Olympiad

Published : Saturday, 15 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51

Losing start for Bangladesh in Chess Olympiad

Losing start for Bangladesh in Chess Olympiad

Bangladesh lost all their first, second and third round pool matches of the FIDE Online World Chess Olympiad which began today (Friday).
In the first round, Bangladesh lost to Germany by 1.5-4.5 game points with IM Mohammad Fahad Rahman beating GM Engel Luis of Germany and GM Reefat Bin Sattar drew with GM Wagner Dennis of Germany. GM Zir Rahman lost to GM Fridman, Daniel, WIM Rani Hamid lost to FM Schulze, Lara, WIM Sharmin Sultana Shirin lost to WGM Osmanodja, Filiz and Ahmed Walijah lost to FM Schneider Jana of Germany.
In 2nd round, Bangladesh lost to Belarus by 2-4 game points with WFM Noshin AjnumTwon against WFM Tarasenka, Aliaksandra of Belarus, GM Niaz Murshed drew with GM Aleksandrov, Aleksej and GM Reefat Bin Sattar drew with GM Stupak, Kirill of Belarus, WFM Nazrana Khan Eva lost to IM Ziaziulkina, Nastassia, WCM Samiha Sharmin Shimmi lost to Stetsko, Lanita and CM Tahsin Tajwar Zia lost to IM Nikitenko, Mihail of Belarus.
In the 3rd round matches, Bangladesh lost to Belgium by 2.5-3.5 game points with GM Reefat Bin Sattar winning against Memeti, Kastriot and WIM Rani Hamid won against Cuvelier, Annelies of Belarus.
GM Niaz Murshed drew with Lenaerts, Lennert. WIM Sjarmin Sultana lost to Musabayeva, Diana, IM Mohammad Fahad Rahman lost to De Waele Warrew and WFM Noshin Anjum lost to De Rycke, Tyani of Belgium.
The event is being held in the round robin league system and the top three teams will qualify in the top division.
The 4th, 5th and 6th round games will be held tomorrow (Saturday) with Bangladesh playing against Australia in the 4th round, meet Bulgaria in the 5th round and face Kyrgyzstan in the 6th round.
Ten teams are participating in Pool 'A' of Division two including Bangladesh. The other nine Pool 'A' countries are Philippines, Indonesia, Germany, Belarus, Belgium, Australia, Bulgaria, Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Serena rallies past Venus, builds confidence for US Open
Infantino believes he is 'untouchable', says ex-FIFA chief Blatter
Arsenal sign Willian on free transfer
ManC look to Lisbon as best shot for Champions League glory
Leipzig beat Atletico to book historic meeting with PSG
Khawaja, Head miss out as Australia confirm England tour
Hockey's fitness camp in full-swing from today
England star Buttler feared he had played 'last Test'


Latest News
Brilliant Bayern humiliate hapless Barca with 8-2 crushing
Aug 15 plotters still spreading hatred of communalism: Quader
Nation observes National Mourning Day today
US confirms seizure of Iranian fuel on Venezuela-bound ships
Case filed over murder of three children at Jashore Child Development Centre
Low over Bay: Maritime ports asked to hoist cautionary signal 3
Putin calls for emergency Iran summit to decrease tensions
Murder of three inmates: Jashore CDC supervisor suspended
US, China to discuss trade deal amid COVID-19 disruption
Malaysian economy shrinks most in more than 20 years
Most Read News
Pakistan-Bangladesh: Time to reconcile, rebuild and resurge
Vikram Doraiswami next Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh
Changing face of America: A Biden-Harris ticket
Meherpur-2 MP Shahiduzzaman, wife, sons contract coronavirus
Major Sinha murder case's IO changed
Nation observes National Mourning Day today
'You're my most near and dear ones,' PM tells orphans
A 30-day trip ends after 154 days
25pc of accused are journalists under Digital Security Act: BNP
Officials among 10 taken to custody over Jashore Development Centre deaths
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft