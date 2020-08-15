

Losing start for Bangladesh in Chess Olympiad

In the first round, Bangladesh lost to Germany by 1.5-4.5 game points with IM Mohammad Fahad Rahman beating GM Engel Luis of Germany and GM Reefat Bin Sattar drew with GM Wagner Dennis of Germany. GM Zir Rahman lost to GM Fridman, Daniel, WIM Rani Hamid lost to FM Schulze, Lara, WIM Sharmin Sultana Shirin lost to WGM Osmanodja, Filiz and Ahmed Walijah lost to FM Schneider Jana of Germany.

In 2nd round, Bangladesh lost to Belarus by 2-4 game points with WFM Noshin AjnumTwon against WFM Tarasenka, Aliaksandra of Belarus, GM Niaz Murshed drew with GM Aleksandrov, Aleksej and GM Reefat Bin Sattar drew with GM Stupak, Kirill of Belarus, WFM Nazrana Khan Eva lost to IM Ziaziulkina, Nastassia, WCM Samiha Sharmin Shimmi lost to Stetsko, Lanita and CM Tahsin Tajwar Zia lost to IM Nikitenko, Mihail of Belarus.

In the 3rd round matches, Bangladesh lost to Belgium by 2.5-3.5 game points with GM Reefat Bin Sattar winning against Memeti, Kastriot and WIM Rani Hamid won against Cuvelier, Annelies of Belarus.

GM Niaz Murshed drew with Lenaerts, Lennert. WIM Sjarmin Sultana lost to Musabayeva, Diana, IM Mohammad Fahad Rahman lost to De Waele Warrew and WFM Noshin Anjum lost to De Rycke, Tyani of Belgium.

The event is being held in the round robin league system and the top three teams will qualify in the top division.

The 4th, 5th and 6th round games will be held tomorrow (Saturday) with Bangladesh playing against Australia in the 4th round, meet Bulgaria in the 5th round and face Kyrgyzstan in the 6th round.

Ten teams are participating in Pool 'A' of Division two including Bangladesh. The other nine Pool 'A' countries are Philippines, Indonesia, Germany, Belarus, Belgium, Australia, Bulgaria, Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan. -BSS

























