

BCB to observe National Mourning Day through various programmes

The board will distribute food to the poor and needy tomorrow at the BCB National Cricket Academy Ground to observe the day.

The board officials said that the programme will be held in accordance with standard health protocol in regard to COVID-19, a deadly virus which is still active in the country.

The food distribution programme will start at 1.30 pm. Recitation from the Holy Quran and Special prayers have also been arranged.

The board directors, players and other officials will attend in the programme while BCB president Nazmul Hassan Papon may join the Special prayers virtually.

In a most heinous murder in history on the fateful night of August 15, 1975, the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was killed. Almost all of the family members were killed in the gruesome attack.

His two daughters Sheikh Hasina and Sheikh Rehana survived due to being abroad during that black night. His elder daughter Sheikh Hasina is now the Prime Minister of Bangladesh. -BSS



























