Saturday, 15 August, 2020, 4:56 AM
Nation observes National Mourning Day today      
Bangabandhu Memorial Lecture held at JU

Published : Saturday, 15 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
JU Correspondent

A virtual memorial lecture on the versatile life of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was held at Jahangirnagar University (JU) on Friday.
JU authorities organised the programme on the occasion of 45th martyrdom anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman with its Vice-Chancellor (VC) Professor Farzana Islam in the chair.
National Professor Dr. Rafiqul Islam and former Governor of Bangladesh Bank Prof Dr. Mohammad Farasuddin presented their lecture.



