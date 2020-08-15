Bangabandhu Memorial Lecture held at JU

A virtual memorial lecture on the versatile life of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was held at Jahangirnagar University (JU) on Friday.

JU authorities organised the programme on the occasion of 45th martyrdom anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman with its Vice-Chancellor (VC) Professor Farzana Islam in the chair.

National Professor Dr. Rafiqul Islam and former Governor of Bangladesh Bank Prof Dr. Mohammad Farasuddin presented their lecture.