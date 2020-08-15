child rights GNB hails ILO's decision  





During COVID-19 pandemic children are most vulnerable. Such achievement of ILO will bring benefits to all children in the world including Bangladesh, GNB country director M Mainuddin Mainul has said.

Good Neighbors Bangladesh (GNB) in cooperation of the international donor agencies has been working in Bangladesh on child rights and their protection from all forms of labor.

GNB raises their voices against child labor and has made some innovative proposals on child protection in various forums.

In 2019 the organization desperately proposed to the government to form a separate ministry on children, GNB country director said

GNB urges government to take a quick initiative for ensuring child rights and discouraging child labor, the sources said.

















