Jatiya Party to observe Nat'l Mourning Day

The main opposition in the parliament Jatiya Party will organise recitation of holy Quran, discussion and doa-mahfil to mark the 45th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the National Mourning Day on August 15.

The recitation of holy Quran will be held at party chairman's Banani office auditorium on Saturday morning, said a release here on Friday.

To mark the day, Special discussion will also be held at the auditorium at 11:00am.

Jatiya Party Chairman and deputy leader of the opposition Golam Mohammad Quader will attend the discussion as the chief guest. Party's secretary general Ziauddin Ahmed Bablu will attend the programme as the special guest. -BSS











