‘BNP should seek apology for celebrating Khaleda’s fake birthday’

Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud on Friday said BNP should seek apology before the nation for celebrating Khaleda Zia's fake birthday on August 15."I saw in the paper that there will be no celebration of Khaleda Zia's birthday on August 15. Wow, that's pretty cool. But since when is the date of birth of Khaleda Zia on 15th August?"The minister said this while addressing a seminar on National Mourning Day held at National Press Club in the capital.The Information Minister said, "Khaleda Zia was suddenly born on August 15, 1995.Earlier, she was born three or four time more but did not celebrated her birthday in these dates."He said that on August 15, the day of Bangabandhu's assassination, she was born suddenly and declared as like; which supports the assassination.Hasan also the joint secretary general of the ruling Awami League said an independent commission should be constituted to unmask the masterminds behind the assassination of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.