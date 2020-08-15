Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 15 August, 2020, 4:55 AM
latest Nation observes National Mourning Day today      
Home Foreign News

News in brief

US targets Confucius Institutes

Published : Saturday, 15 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26

WASHINGTON, Aug 14: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo stepped up the pressure on China by ordering the center which runs Confucius Institutes in the United States to register as a foreign mission.
"The PRC (People's Republic of China) has taken advantage of America's openness to undertake large scale and well-funded propaganda efforts and influence operations in this country," Pompeo said in a statement Thursday.
"Today, the Department of State designated the Confucius Institute US Center as a foreign mission of the PRC, recognizing CIUS for what it is: an entity advancing Beijing's global propaganda and malign influence campaign on US campuses," he said.
"Confucius Institutes are funded by the PRC and part of the Chinese Communist Party's global influence and propaganda apparatus."    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US seizes Iran fuel cargoes
US targets Confucius Institutes
Gehlot govt wins trust vote
Afghanistan releases 400 Taliban prisoners
Mediterranean crisis heats up
Trump fans ‘birther’ slur against Kamala
Coronavirus: Key updates
Palestine cries foul as world praises


Latest News
Brilliant Bayern humiliate hapless Barca with 8-2 crushing
Aug 15 plotters still spreading hatred of communalism: Quader
Nation observes National Mourning Day today
US confirms seizure of Iranian fuel on Venezuela-bound ships
Case filed over murder of three children at Jashore Child Development Centre
Low over Bay: Maritime ports asked to hoist cautionary signal 3
Putin calls for emergency Iran summit to decrease tensions
Murder of three inmates: Jashore CDC supervisor suspended
US, China to discuss trade deal amid COVID-19 disruption
Malaysian economy shrinks most in more than 20 years
Most Read News
Pakistan-Bangladesh: Time to reconcile, rebuild and resurge
Vikram Doraiswami next Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh
Changing face of America: A Biden-Harris ticket
Meherpur-2 MP Shahiduzzaman, wife, sons contract coronavirus
Major Sinha murder case's IO changed
Nation observes National Mourning Day today
'You're my most near and dear ones,' PM tells orphans
A 30-day trip ends after 154 days
25pc of accused are journalists under Digital Security Act: BNP
Officials among 10 taken to custody over Jashore Development Centre deaths
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft