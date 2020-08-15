US targets Confucius Institutes





"The PRC (People's Republic of China) has taken advantage of America's openness to undertake large scale and well-funded propaganda efforts and influence operations in this country," Pompeo said in a statement Thursday.

"Today, the Department of State designated the Confucius Institute US Center as a foreign mission of the PRC, recognizing CIUS for what it is: an entity advancing Beijing's global propaganda and malign influence campaign on US campuses," he said.

"Confucius Institutes are funded by the PRC and part of the Chinese Communist Party's global influence and propaganda apparatus." -AFP















