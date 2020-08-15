Gehlot govt wins trust vote





The vote took place a day after Ashok Gehlot's patch-up with sacked deputy Sachin Pilot, who ended his rebellion against the Chief Minister earlier this week. Gehlot, having established his majority in the assembly, has won a six-month reprieve from any challenge to his government. Gehlot had the support of 125 MLAs, far more than the majority-mark of 101 in the 200-member Rajasthan assembly. Before the rebels returned, he had 102.

The BJP had 75 MLAs on its side, hardly enough to challenge Gehlot on the floor of the house. The party, after announcing it would ask for a no-confidence motion, changed its plan. -NDTV















NEW DELHI, Aug 14: The Congress government of Ashok Gehlot scored an expected win on Friday in a trust vote in the Rajasthan assembly that capped weeks of turmoil over a rebel crisis that had pushed it to the verge of collapse.The vote took place a day after Ashok Gehlot's patch-up with sacked deputy Sachin Pilot, who ended his rebellion against the Chief Minister earlier this week. Gehlot, having established his majority in the assembly, has won a six-month reprieve from any challenge to his government. Gehlot had the support of 125 MLAs, far more than the majority-mark of 101 in the 200-member Rajasthan assembly. Before the rebels returned, he had 102.The BJP had 75 MLAs on its side, hardly enough to challenge Gehlot on the floor of the house. The party, after announcing it would ask for a no-confidence motion, changed its plan. -NDTV