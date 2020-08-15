Video
Saturday, 15 August, 2020
Afghanistan releases 400 Taliban prisoners

Published : Saturday, 15 August, 2020

KABUL, Aug 14: Afghan authorities said Friday they had started to release 400 Taliban prisoners, the final hurdle in long-delayed peace talks between the two warring sides, even as President Ashraf Ghani warned they were a "danger to the world".
The Afghan government and the Taliban are set to meet within days of the prisoner release being completed, in a move that has drawn widespread condemnation after it emerged many of the inmates were involved in attacks that killed scores of Afghans and foreigners.
A group of 80 prisoners had been released Thursday, National Security Council spokesman Javid Faisal said, tweeting that it would "speed up efforts for direct talks and a lasting, nationwide ceasefire".
The release of 400 militants was approved at the weekend by a gathering of thousands of prominent Afghans who said they wanted to pave the way for talks to begin in Doha, Qatar, and a possible ceasefire.
The prisoners include at least 44 insurgents of particular concern to the United States and other countries for their role in high-profile attacks.
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said earlier this week he had lobbied for a former Afghan army soldier, who went rogue and killed three Australian colleagues, to stay in jail.
Ghani warned on Thursday that the hardened criminals were "likely to pose a danger both to us and to (America) and to the world".    -AFP


