Saturday, 15 August, 2020, 4:55 AM
Nation observes National Mourning Day today      
Trump fans ‘birther’ slur against Kamala

Published : Saturday, 15 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23

WASHINGTON, Aug 14: President Donald Trump on Thursday resurrected the racially charged "birther" controversy he had fanned for years to question President Barack Obama's eligibility for the presidency. His target this time is Kamala Harris, the first Black woman and Indian American to run for vice-president.
Since the announcement of her pick as the running mate of Joe Biden, some fringe conservatives have sought to question Harris's eligibility arguing that while she was born in the United States, her parents - mother from India and father from Jamaica - were not naturalized citizens of the US at the time.
Therefore, they have argued, while Harris may not be a "natural born citizen" as required by the constitution to become president and, by extension, vice-president. "I heard it today that she doesn't meet the requirements, and by the way the lawyer who wrote the piece is highly qualified, very talented," Trump told reporters at a briefing when asked about questions being raised about Harris's eligibility as an "anchor baby", a term used for children born to non-citizens during visits to the US aimed to help the rest of the family immigrate to the United States. Trump had referred to a column in the Newsweek that first made this argument.    -AFP


