Saturday, 15 August, 2020, 4:55 AM
latest Nation observes National Mourning Day today      
Home Foreign News

Coronavirus: Key updates

Published : Saturday, 15 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43

PARIS, Aug 14: Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus  crisis:
VACCINES FREE TO AMERICANS
If a COVID-19 vaccine is proven effective, the United States will ensure it is distributed for free to all Americans, officials say. Washington has invested more than $10 billion in six vaccine projects and signed contracts guaranteeing the delivery of hundreds of millions of doses should they be approved following clinical trials.
WHO SAYS FOOD SAFE
The World Health Organization (WHO) on Thursday urged people not to fear catching the novel coronavirus from food, after Chinese testers found traces on food and food packaging. The virus was found Tuesday in the Chinese city of Shenzhen during a routine check on samples of frozen chicken wings imported from Brazil, city authorities said.
WHO URGES INVESTMENT
The WHO on Thursday urged countries to invest billions of dollars in searching for COVID-19 vaccines and treatments -- calling it a snip compared to the vast economic cost of the coronavirus crisis. The UN agency's chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus pleaded for investment. Citing the International Monetary Fund's predictions of the pandemic wiping out $12 trillion over two years, he urged countries to spend on shared solutions.
UK TIGHTENS QUARANTINE
British holidaymakers faced a scramble to get home on Friday after the government said it will reimpose a 14-day quarantine for travellers from France and the Netherlands, prompting Paris to quickly announce a "reciprocal measure".
VIETNAM TO BUY RUSSIA VACCINE
Vietnam has registered to buy a Russian COVID-19 vaccine, as it fights a new outbreak after going several months with no local cases. Vietnam has signed up for 50-150 million doses of the vaccine, Tuoi Tre newspaper reported. Some will be a "donation" from Russia, Tuoi Tre said, with Vietnam paying for the rest.     -AFP


