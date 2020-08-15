US-brokered Israel-UAE deal: Who is the winner?





All eyes will be on regional heavyweight Saudi Arabia, whose official stance is that a settlement of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is a precondition for normalising ties. But relations appear to be warming regardless, a shift spearheaded by de facto leader Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

In 2018 Saudi Arabia quietly opened its airspace for the first time for an Israel-bound passenger plane. And earlier this year, the kingdom announced the screening of a Holocaust-themed film at a movie festival, although it was later cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Saudi Arabia has pursued a bold outreach to Jewish figures in recent years even as it appears wary of a public backlash.

In February, the Saudi king hosted a Jerusalem-based rabbi in Riyadh for the first time in modern history. Israeli media published a photograph of Rabbi David Rosen with King Salman, hailing it as a "revolutionary moment".

President Donald Trump managed to pull off a rare victory for US diplomacy in the Middle East ahead of his Nov 3 re-election bid by helping to broker a deal between American allies Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

Israel, and specifically its embattled prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, has scored a huge victory. In suspending threats to annex parts of the West Bank in return for full normalization of relations with the UAE, he has given himself room to back away from a promise that may have been popular but never realistic. Netanyahu thus pocketed normalization with a rising Arab power in return for something he wasn't likely to do and was not in Israel's long-term interest. In diplomatic circles, that's what you call a coup.

To be sure, the UAE gets plenty in return. In striking the bargain, it solidifies both a leadership status in the Arab world and its outsized role in geopolitics. Enhanced and formalized bilateral cooperation in sectors such as energy, medicine, technology, and military industry will also reap large dividends for both countries. Already ambitious and entrepreneurial, the two societies will get an opportunity to team up without having to worry about politics. The sky is the limit in terms of technological advancements that will benefit the region and possibly the world.

There are too many unknowns in this agreement, which had been kept miraculously quiet until Trump issued his statement. But one thing for sure is that the Arab world's power relations have firmly shifted in favor of its smaller states: the UAE and its rival Qatar. Saudi Arabia is busy with its delicate transition, and Egypt's prestige has long faded.

As praiseworthy as this deal is, the ultimate challenge and most valuable achievement for the Middle East remains the significant reduction of tensions with Iran. If relations between Abu Dhabi and Tehran don't blow up as a result of it-and lately they've been pretty good-the Emiratis will be able to more effectively mediate between the Israelis and the Iranians, a role the Omanis have historically played. Tehran's hard-liners might never make peace with Israel, but they sure have an interest in stopping a large-scale war. Abu Dhabi's clever and opportunistic diplomacy with Israel could contribute in that regard and indeed change the region forever. The Gulf oil monarchies and the Jewish state are all staunch US allies who have common concerns over Iran. The efforts at rapprochement came as Tehran, the arch-foe of Saudi Arabia, Israel and the US, bolstered its influence in several Arab countries. -AFP



































DUBAI, Aug 14: Thursday's bombshell announcement that Israel and the United Arab Emirates will normalise relations in a US-brokered deal is the fruit of years of low-key diplomacy. Several Gulf Arab states have been furtively building relations with Israel on the basis of shared animosity towards Iran, with the United States acting as cheerleader as its own relationship with Tehran deteriorated.All eyes will be on regional heavyweight Saudi Arabia, whose official stance is that a settlement of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is a precondition for normalising ties. But relations appear to be warming regardless, a shift spearheaded by de facto leader Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.In 2018 Saudi Arabia quietly opened its airspace for the first time for an Israel-bound passenger plane. And earlier this year, the kingdom announced the screening of a Holocaust-themed film at a movie festival, although it was later cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Saudi Arabia has pursued a bold outreach to Jewish figures in recent years even as it appears wary of a public backlash.In February, the Saudi king hosted a Jerusalem-based rabbi in Riyadh for the first time in modern history. Israeli media published a photograph of Rabbi David Rosen with King Salman, hailing it as a "revolutionary moment".President Donald Trump managed to pull off a rare victory for US diplomacy in the Middle East ahead of his Nov 3 re-election bid by helping to broker a deal between American allies Israel and the United Arab Emirates.Israel, and specifically its embattled prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, has scored a huge victory. In suspending threats to annex parts of the West Bank in return for full normalization of relations with the UAE, he has given himself room to back away from a promise that may have been popular but never realistic. Netanyahu thus pocketed normalization with a rising Arab power in return for something he wasn't likely to do and was not in Israel's long-term interest. In diplomatic circles, that's what you call a coup.To be sure, the UAE gets plenty in return. In striking the bargain, it solidifies both a leadership status in the Arab world and its outsized role in geopolitics. Enhanced and formalized bilateral cooperation in sectors such as energy, medicine, technology, and military industry will also reap large dividends for both countries. Already ambitious and entrepreneurial, the two societies will get an opportunity to team up without having to worry about politics. The sky is the limit in terms of technological advancements that will benefit the region and possibly the world.There are too many unknowns in this agreement, which had been kept miraculously quiet until Trump issued his statement. But one thing for sure is that the Arab world's power relations have firmly shifted in favor of its smaller states: the UAE and its rival Qatar. Saudi Arabia is busy with its delicate transition, and Egypt's prestige has long faded.As praiseworthy as this deal is, the ultimate challenge and most valuable achievement for the Middle East remains the significant reduction of tensions with Iran. If relations between Abu Dhabi and Tehran don't blow up as a result of it-and lately they've been pretty good-the Emiratis will be able to more effectively mediate between the Israelis and the Iranians, a role the Omanis have historically played. Tehran's hard-liners might never make peace with Israel, but they sure have an interest in stopping a large-scale war. Abu Dhabi's clever and opportunistic diplomacy with Israel could contribute in that regard and indeed change the region forever. The Gulf oil monarchies and the Jewish state are all staunch US allies who have common concerns over Iran. The efforts at rapprochement came as Tehran, the arch-foe of Saudi Arabia, Israel and the US, bolstered its influence in several Arab countries. -AFP