Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 15 August, 2020, 4:55 AM
latest Nation observes National Mourning Day today      
Home Countryside

Man stabbed to death in Madaripur

Published : Saturday, 15 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15
Our Correspondent

MADARIPUR, Aug 14: A man was stabbed to death in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday during a clash between two groups over establishing supremacy.
The deceased was identified as Lutfur Hawlader, 45, son of Idris Hawlader, a resident of Gasbaria area in the upazila.




Police sources said Sadar Upazila Awami League Office Secretary Lablu Talukder had been at loggerheads with Vice-President Mujibur Rahman. As a sequel, supporters of two leaders were locked into clash in the morning.
Lutfur was stabbed to death during the clash.
Being informed, police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.
Officer-in-Charge of Sadar Police Station Kamrul Hasan confirmed the incident adding that, the body was sent to Madaripur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Man stabbed to death in Madaripur
Bridge turns death trap at Bauphal
Akhaura SI closed for extortion with ‘crossfire’ threat
Stone-laden train from India stranded at Parbatipur
13 killed in road mishaps in 6 dists
Two persons electrocuted in two districts
KG teachers, employees unpaid as schools closed for corona
Obituary


Latest News
Brilliant Bayern humiliate hapless Barca with 8-2 crushing
Aug 15 plotters still spreading hatred of communalism: Quader
Nation observes National Mourning Day today
US confirms seizure of Iranian fuel on Venezuela-bound ships
Case filed over murder of three children at Jashore Child Development Centre
Low over Bay: Maritime ports asked to hoist cautionary signal 3
Putin calls for emergency Iran summit to decrease tensions
Murder of three inmates: Jashore CDC supervisor suspended
US, China to discuss trade deal amid COVID-19 disruption
Malaysian economy shrinks most in more than 20 years
Most Read News
Pakistan-Bangladesh: Time to reconcile, rebuild and resurge
Vikram Doraiswami next Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh
Changing face of America: A Biden-Harris ticket
Meherpur-2 MP Shahiduzzaman, wife, sons contract coronavirus
Major Sinha murder case's IO changed
Nation observes National Mourning Day today
'You're my most near and dear ones,' PM tells orphans
A 30-day trip ends after 154 days
25pc of accused are journalists under Digital Security Act: BNP
Officials among 10 taken to custody over Jashore Development Centre deaths
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft