Man stabbed to death in Madaripur





The deceased was identified as Lutfur Hawlader, 45, son of Idris Hawlader, a resident of Gasbaria area in the upazila.









Police sources said Sadar Upazila Awami League Office Secretary Lablu Talukder had been at loggerheads with Vice-President Mujibur Rahman. As a sequel, supporters of two leaders were locked into clash in the morning.

Lutfur was stabbed to death during the clash.

Being informed, police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.

