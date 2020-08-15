Video
Saturday, 15 August, 2020, 4:55 AM
Bridge turns death trap at Bauphal

Published : Saturday, 15 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20
Our Correspondent

BAUPHAL, PATUAKHALI, Aug 14: A deplorable bridge in Bauphal Upazila of the district has been turned into death trap.
Locals have been crossing the bridge amid risk for the last five years.
The bridge needs immediate repairing or re-building, said locals. But, the authorities concerned are yet to take any steps in this connection.
Official sources said the bridge linking wards no 4 and 5 of Bauphal Sadar Union was built in 2005. But a few days later, its railing and slabs started to break down. About five years back it became risky for use.
A number of locals like Abul Kashem, Sultan Hawlader, Rashedul Hasan and Ranu Begum said substandard construction materials were used in building the bridge. Besides, the construction work was not done according to the schedule. So, it started to break and turned risky for use.
Besides locals, students of some nearby educational institutions said, they have to cross the bridge amid risk regularly. The matter was informed to local public representatives but not steps have been taken.
They demanded immediate reconstruction of the bridge.
Bauphal Sadar Union Chairman Jasim Uddin Khan said re-building the bridge was raised several times in the monthly coordination meeting, but not stapes have been taken yet.
Upazila Engineer of Local Government Engineering Department Sultan Ahmed said initiative will be taken soon to reconstruct the bridge.


