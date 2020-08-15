Video
Saturday, 15 August, 2020, 4:54 AM
Nation observes National Mourning Day today      
Home Countryside

Akhaura SI closed for extortion with ‘crossfire’ threat

Published : Saturday, 15 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 14
Our Correspondent

BRAHMANBARIA, Aug 14: Akhaura Police Station Sub-Inspector (SI) Matiur Rahman has been closed for allegedly extorting money by threatening of 'crossfire'.
SI Matiur Rahman was attached to Brahmanbaria District police lines on Thursday morning.
Victim Harun Mia filed a case with Akhaura Senior Judicial Magistrate Court of the district against five policemen on Wednesday.
Superintend of Police (SP) was asked to investigate the case and submit the report within 30 working days.
The accursed are Akhaura PS SIs Matiur Rahman, Humayu Kabir and Khorshed Alam, and constables Prashanta and Shaikat.
SI Humayun Kabir was closed to the police lines long before over his health issues.
Meanwhile, as SI Khorshed and constables Prashanta and Soikat already were transferred to elsewhere, the authorities concerned will look into the matter, said Senior Assistant SP (Akhaura-Kashba Circle) Mizanur Rahman Bhuiyan.
According to the case statement, Harun's neighbour Hasina Begum alias Chikuni Begum and her daughters Tania and Tanjina with the help of the accused policemen conducted drug business in the area for long time. Harun protested Hasina to run the illegal business.
Later on May 26 midnight, the accused cops, surprisingly, stormed into Harun's house and tortured them mentally and physically. They forcefully took Tk 40,000 in cash from the house by threatening to make him a victim of crossfire.
Police members again came to his house at around 4am on that day and detained Harun and his wife on a false drug case.
They demanded Tk 1 lakh from him by threatening to produce them (Harun and his wife) before court. Later, Harun and his wife gave them Tk 50,000.
The policemen also threatened them of crossfire, if they informed the matter to the superior authority.


