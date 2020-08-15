Stone-laden train from India stranded at Parbatipur





The train with 42 stone-laden wagons arrived from India's Radhikapur Station and reached here on Monday. Its destination is Hili Railway Station where the stones were scheduled to be unloaded.

Unloading the wagons, it will return to India through Darshana Railway Station.

Prabatipur Railway Office sources said the train has been left at the station as there are not enough railway routes in Hili.

Hili Railway Station Master Tapan Chakrabarty said a total of 42 stone-laden wagons were unloaded on Tuesday last.

Later on Wednesday morning, 42 onion-laden wagons reached Hili station. After the onion-laden train was unloaded, the stone-laden train will come to Hili Station.

He said there is an instruction from the authority to give priorities to the raw-materials when it comes to loading-unloading.

Moreover, the loading-unloading yard at Hili Railway Station is only 200 metres.

When asked if there was any extra fees for delay, Tapan Chakraborty said he does not know anything about that.

But, some railway officials, who did not want to be named, said Bangladesh Railway authorities have to pay extra fare to India for the delay.





































PARBATIPUR, DINAJPUR, Aug 14: A stone-laden train from India has remained stranded at Parbatipur Railway Station in the district for three days.The train with 42 stone-laden wagons arrived from India's Radhikapur Station and reached here on Monday. Its destination is Hili Railway Station where the stones were scheduled to be unloaded.Unloading the wagons, it will return to India through Darshana Railway Station.Prabatipur Railway Office sources said the train has been left at the station as there are not enough railway routes in Hili.Hili Railway Station Master Tapan Chakrabarty said a total of 42 stone-laden wagons were unloaded on Tuesday last.Later on Wednesday morning, 42 onion-laden wagons reached Hili station. After the onion-laden train was unloaded, the stone-laden train will come to Hili Station.He said there is an instruction from the authority to give priorities to the raw-materials when it comes to loading-unloading.Moreover, the loading-unloading yard at Hili Railway Station is only 200 metres.When asked if there was any extra fees for delay, Tapan Chakraborty said he does not know anything about that.But, some railway officials, who did not want to be named, said Bangladesh Railway authorities have to pay extra fare to India for the delay.