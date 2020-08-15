13 killed in road mishaps in 6 dists





KURIGRAM: A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident in China Bazar area of Rajarhat Upazila in the district on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Rabiul Islam, 23, son of Biplob Sheikh, a resident of Masrut Nakhenda Village under Gharialdanga Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said a motorcycle and an auto-rickshaw were collided head-on in China Bazar area at noon, leaving the motorcyclist dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Rajarhat Police Station (PS) Md Raju Sarker confirmed the incident.

SYLHET: At least six persons were killed as a bus hit an auto-rickshaw in Osmaninagar Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

The deceased were identified as auto-rickshaw driver Juned Mia, 28, its assistant Jahangir Alam, passengers Karima, 4, Arfa, 12, Hamida Begum and Khadiza Begum.

Osmaninagar PS OC Shaymal Banik said a Sylhet-bound bus of 'Mamun Paribahan' smashed a Sherpur-bound auto-rickshaw in Bhanga area on the Dhaka-Sylhet Highway at around 8pm, leaving one of its passengers dead on the spot and seven others injured.

Later, four other passengers were declared dead at Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital.

Injured Khadiza died at around 11 pm at the hospital.

PABNA: Three persons including a schoolboy have been killed when a bus smashed a van in Chinakhora Bazaar area under Dulai Union in Sujanagar Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Sohel Rana, 16, a tenth grader of Chinakhora High School and son of Abul Qalam Ajad of Chinakhora area, Harun, 24, son of late Abul Kashem of Andharkota, in the upazila, and the van puller Ilias, 47, a resident of Hasanpur area in Santhia Upazila.

Dulai Union Parishad Chairman Sirajul Islam Shahjahan said a Dhaka-bound bus hit the van, leaving the van puller dead on the spot and two others injured.

The injured were rushed to Pabna General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared them dead.

Madhabpur Police Outpost In-Charge Ali Reza confirmed the incident.

GOPALGANJ: A jute trader was killed and 10 others were injured in a road accident in Chandradighlia area on the Dhaka-Khulna Highway in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Ruhul Amin, 45, a resident of Daulatpur in Khulna.

Gopinathpur Police Outpost Inspector Abu Naeem said a Khulna-bound bus of 'Setu Deluxe' and a Muksudpur-bound private car collided head-on in Chandradighlia area in the afternoon, leaving 11 people injured.

The injured were rushed to Gopalganj 250-bed General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Ruhul Amin dead, the official added.

BARISHAL: A teenage boy was killed and two others were injured in a road accident in Agailjhara Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Ahsanul Haque Jim, 16, son of Sirazul Haque, a resident of Jobsen Village in the upazila. He passed SSC examination this year. Local sources said two motorcycles were collided head-on in Jabsen area at noon, leaving Ahsanul dead on the spot and two others injured.

The injured were admitted to Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital.

PAIKGACHHA, KHULNA: A transport worker was killed in a road accident in Paikgachha Upazila of the district early Thursday.

Deceased Sujon, 25, was the son of Shahinur Rahman of Ward No. 6 under Paikgachha Municipality, and a supervisor of Paikgachha counter of 'HR Travels'.

Local sources said an easy-bike hit Sujon on Wednesday noon while he was returning home, leaving him seriously injured.

He was rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where he died about 4am while undergoing treatment.



















A total of 13 people were killed and twelve others injured in separate road accidents in six districts- Kurigram, Sylhet, Pabna, Gopalganj, Barishal and Khulna, in two days.KURIGRAM: A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident in China Bazar area of Rajarhat Upazila in the district on Friday.The deceased was identified as Rabiul Islam, 23, son of Biplob Sheikh, a resident of Masrut Nakhenda Village under Gharialdanga Union in the upazila.Police and local sources said a motorcycle and an auto-rickshaw were collided head-on in China Bazar area at noon, leaving the motorcyclist dead on the spot.Being informed, police recovered the body.Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Rajarhat Police Station (PS) Md Raju Sarker confirmed the incident.SYLHET: At least six persons were killed as a bus hit an auto-rickshaw in Osmaninagar Upazila of the district on Thursday night.The deceased were identified as auto-rickshaw driver Juned Mia, 28, its assistant Jahangir Alam, passengers Karima, 4, Arfa, 12, Hamida Begum and Khadiza Begum.Osmaninagar PS OC Shaymal Banik said a Sylhet-bound bus of 'Mamun Paribahan' smashed a Sherpur-bound auto-rickshaw in Bhanga area on the Dhaka-Sylhet Highway at around 8pm, leaving one of its passengers dead on the spot and seven others injured.Later, four other passengers were declared dead at Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital.Injured Khadiza died at around 11 pm at the hospital.PABNA: Three persons including a schoolboy have been killed when a bus smashed a van in Chinakhora Bazaar area under Dulai Union in Sujanagar Upazila of the district on Thursday.The deceased were identified as Sohel Rana, 16, a tenth grader of Chinakhora High School and son of Abul Qalam Ajad of Chinakhora area, Harun, 24, son of late Abul Kashem of Andharkota, in the upazila, and the van puller Ilias, 47, a resident of Hasanpur area in Santhia Upazila.Dulai Union Parishad Chairman Sirajul Islam Shahjahan said a Dhaka-bound bus hit the van, leaving the van puller dead on the spot and two others injured.The injured were rushed to Pabna General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared them dead.Madhabpur Police Outpost In-Charge Ali Reza confirmed the incident.GOPALGANJ: A jute trader was killed and 10 others were injured in a road accident in Chandradighlia area on the Dhaka-Khulna Highway in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday.The deceased was identified as Ruhul Amin, 45, a resident of Daulatpur in Khulna.Gopinathpur Police Outpost Inspector Abu Naeem said a Khulna-bound bus of 'Setu Deluxe' and a Muksudpur-bound private car collided head-on in Chandradighlia area in the afternoon, leaving 11 people injured.The injured were rushed to Gopalganj 250-bed General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Ruhul Amin dead, the official added.BARISHAL: A teenage boy was killed and two others were injured in a road accident in Agailjhara Upazila of the district on Thursday.The deceased was identified as Ahsanul Haque Jim, 16, son of Sirazul Haque, a resident of Jobsen Village in the upazila. He passed SSC examination this year. Local sources said two motorcycles were collided head-on in Jabsen area at noon, leaving Ahsanul dead on the spot and two others injured.The injured were admitted to Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital.PAIKGACHHA, KHULNA: A transport worker was killed in a road accident in Paikgachha Upazila of the district early Thursday.Deceased Sujon, 25, was the son of Shahinur Rahman of Ward No. 6 under Paikgachha Municipality, and a supervisor of Paikgachha counter of 'HR Travels'.Local sources said an easy-bike hit Sujon on Wednesday noon while he was returning home, leaving him seriously injured.He was rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where he died about 4am while undergoing treatment.