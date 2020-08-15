Two persons electrocuted in two districts





RAJSHAHI: A man was electrocuted in Shanpukuria Village of Durgapur Upazila in the district on Thursday evening.

Deceased Ahmad Ali, 52, was the son of Ayatullah of the area.

The deceased's nephew Golap Hossain said Ahmad came in contact with a live electric wire at around 5pm and died on the spot.

FULBARI, KURIGRAM: A farmer was electrocuted in Fulbari Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.

Deceased Abdus Salam, 45, was a resident of Kurushaferusha Village under Nawdanga Union in the upazila.

Locals said Abdus Salam was cutting bamboo in a bamboo bush nearby the house at around 5pm. He was electrocuted after a bamboo got involved with electricity falling on an electric wire.

Locals rescued him and took him to Fulbari Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Abdus Salam dead.

Officer-in-Charge of Fulbari Police Station Rajib Kumar Roy confirmed the incident.































