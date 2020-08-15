KG teachers, employees unpaid as schools closed for corona





Silent famine has hit their families. They are getting no assistance either from government or any private source.

There are about 10,000 students in those schools. Teachers and employees get salaries from these students' monthly tuition fees. But the payments have remained stopped since the closure.

Despite having no financial solvency, these teachers cannot stand in queue for taking relief on social dignity ground.

Besides, most of the kindergarten schools are running in rented houses. The school authorities cannot pay rent and electricity bills.

Seeking anonymity, a teacher said, "I was running my family on nominal salary. Private tuition is also off. The shoppers are not giving goods on credit. So, the hardship cannot be expressed in words."

Vice-Chairman of the central committee of Kindergarten Association and Principal of Bonpara Bud International School Rafiqul Islam said, "As the schools are closed, we cannot realise tuition fees. Teachers and employees have fallen in hardship."

President of Bangladesh Kindergarten Organisation, Baraigram Upazila unit, Jamshed Ali said most of the kindergarten teachers, their wives and children are passing days unfed or half-fed. If they don't get government assistance, they will face acute hardship.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer Anwar Parvez said, "I have not got any instruction to give official assistance to the teachers and the employees of kindergarten schools. Yet I will inform it to the higher authorities."





















