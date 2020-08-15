RANGAMATI, Aug 14: Robert Ronald Pintu, former muktijoddha commander of the district, died of liver disease at Chandraghona Christian Hospital in Kaptai Upazila at 3pm on Wednesday. He was 70.

The freedom fighter was buried with state honour on the Rangamati Mission Hospital premises on Thursday morning.

Kaptai Upazila Parishad Chairman Md Mafizul Haque, Chandraghona Union Parishad Chairman Anwarul Islam Baby and Kaptai Upazila Muktijoddha Commander Md Shahadat Hossain Chowdhury, among others, were present at that time.









