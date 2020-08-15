Six fined in two districts





NATORE: A mobile court here on Thursday fined the owners of five shops for violating health guidelines in the district town.

The mobile court led by Executive Magistrate Rukhsana Khairunnesa conducted a drive in Nichabazar area, and fined the owners of five shops Tk 3,800.

During the drive, the district administration also distributed face masks among the people to create awareness in preventing the spread of coronavirus here.

MIRZAPUR, TANGAIL: A mobile court here on Wednesday fined a fish trader Tk 5,000 for selling banned piranha fish in Mirzapur Upazila of the district.

The fined person is Pradip, a fish trader in the upazila.

The mobile court led by Assistant Commissioner (Land) M Jubayer Hossain raided Gorai area on the Dhaka-Tangail Highway in the afternoon and fined Pradip.

Some 10 kg of piranha were also seized during the drive.





















