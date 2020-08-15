Two found dead in two districts





GOPALGANJ: Police recovered the body of a college student, two days after his missing, from a canal in Kashiani Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.

Deceased Aminur Rahman Khan, 22, was the son of Hafizur Rahman Khan, a resident of Nijra Pashchimpara Village in the upazila. He was an honours second year student of Economics Department at Government Bangabandhu College in the district.

Ramdia Police Outpost Inspector Khandker Aminur Rahman said he went out of home to catch fish at around 11pm on August 11 and since then, he went missing.

His father filed a general diary with Sadar Police Station in this connection.

Locals spotted the body in Taltala Canal in the afternoon and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Gopalganj General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

SIRAJGANJ: Police recovered the body of an auto-rickshaw driver from a paddy field in Fulkocha Union under Bagbati Union in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Mohammad Ali, 22, son of Saiful Islam, a resident of Daulatpur Village under Khokshabari Union in the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sadar Police Station Md Hafizur Rahman said Ali did not return to home on Wednesday. Locals spotted his body in a paddy field in Fulkocha area at around 11:30am on Thursday and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Sirajganj 250-bed Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Mohammad Ali might have been strangulated to death, the OC added.



















