Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 15 August, 2020, 4:54 AM
latest Nation observes National Mourning Day today      
Home Countryside

Two found dead in two districts

Published : Saturday, 15 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15
Our Correspondents

Two persons were found dead in separate incidents in two districts- Gopalganj and Sirajganj, on Thursday.
GOPALGANJ: Police recovered the body of a college student, two days after his missing, from a canal in Kashiani Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.
Deceased Aminur Rahman Khan, 22, was the son of Hafizur Rahman Khan, a resident of Nijra Pashchimpara Village in the upazila. He was an honours second year student of Economics Department at Government Bangabandhu College in the district.
Ramdia Police Outpost Inspector Khandker Aminur Rahman said he went out of home to catch fish at around 11pm on August 11 and since then, he went missing.
His father filed a general diary with Sadar Police Station in this connection.
Locals spotted the body in Taltala Canal in the afternoon and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Gopalganj General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
SIRAJGANJ: Police recovered the body of an auto-rickshaw driver from a paddy field in Fulkocha Union under Bagbati Union in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday.
The deceased was identified as Mohammad Ali, 22, son of Saiful Islam, a resident of Daulatpur Village under Khokshabari Union in the upazila.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sadar Police Station Md Hafizur Rahman said Ali did not return to home on Wednesday. Locals spotted his body in a paddy field in Fulkocha area at around 11:30am on Thursday and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Sirajganj 250-bed Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Mohammad Ali might have been strangulated to death, the OC    added.











« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Man stabbed to death in Madaripur
Bridge turns death trap at Bauphal
Akhaura SI closed for extortion with ‘crossfire’ threat
Stone-laden train from India stranded at Parbatipur
13 killed in road mishaps in 6 dists
Two persons electrocuted in two districts
KG teachers, employees unpaid as schools closed for corona
Obituary


Latest News
Brilliant Bayern humiliate hapless Barca with 8-2 crushing
Aug 15 plotters still spreading hatred of communalism: Quader
Nation observes National Mourning Day today
US confirms seizure of Iranian fuel on Venezuela-bound ships
Case filed over murder of three children at Jashore Child Development Centre
Low over Bay: Maritime ports asked to hoist cautionary signal 3
Putin calls for emergency Iran summit to decrease tensions
Murder of three inmates: Jashore CDC supervisor suspended
US, China to discuss trade deal amid COVID-19 disruption
Malaysian economy shrinks most in more than 20 years
Most Read News
Pakistan-Bangladesh: Time to reconcile, rebuild and resurge
Vikram Doraiswami next Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh
Changing face of America: A Biden-Harris ticket
Meherpur-2 MP Shahiduzzaman, wife, sons contract coronavirus
Major Sinha murder case's IO changed
Nation observes National Mourning Day today
'You're my most near and dear ones,' PM tells orphans
A 30-day trip ends after 154 days
25pc of accused are journalists under Digital Security Act: BNP
Officials among 10 taken to custody over Jashore Development Centre deaths
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft