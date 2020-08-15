Father beaten up by sons at Dhunat





Injured Sukumuddin Talukder, 75, lodged a complaint with Dhunat Police Station (PS) against five persons including his three sons Nayeb Ali, Saheb Ali and Jahidul on Wednesday.

According to the complaint, Sukumuddin is living in his daughter's house in Bishwaharigasa Village for 20 years as his four sons denied taking responsibility of him.

His three sons are demanding registering a 55 decimal of land for them for a long time. As sequel to this, they forcefully tried to ride their father on a van on Tuesday which led to a scuffle.

Later, locals rescued injured Sukumuddin and took him to Dhunat Upazila Health Complex.

However, Jahidul Islam, son of the injured, denied the torture allegation.

Officer-in-Charge of Dhunat PS Kripa Sindhu Bala confirmed the incident.































