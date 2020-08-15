78 more contract corona in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, Aug 14: Some 78 more people including nine policemen tested positive for coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 3,824 here.

Their samples were tested in the outpatient lab at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) on Wednesday.

On this day, samples of 375 people were tested in two labs, said RMCH Deputy Director Dr Saiful Ferdous and RMCH's Head of the Department of Microbiology Professor Dr Bulbul Hasan.

So far, 2,010 people have been recovered from the virus where 30 died of it in the district till Thursday morning.









