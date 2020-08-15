Eight minors drown in five districts





NETRAKONA: Two minor boys drowned in a pond in Kendua Upazila of the district on Friday.

The deceased are: Abdul Molla, 8, son Siraj Khan, a resident of Batta Bhatipara Village in the upazila, and Mustakim, son of Abdul Quadir of the same area.

Local sources said Abdul and Mustakim were playing with other children on their courtyard in the afternoon.

After sometime, family members found their floating bodies in a pond adjacent to their houses.

Later, they were declared dead at Kendua Upazila Health Complex, confirmed the hospital medical officer Dr Jabedur Rahman.

LALMOHAN, BHOLA: A minor girl drowned in a pond in Lord Hardinge Union of Lalmohan Upazila in the district on Friday.

Deceased Ruhi Begum, 2, was the daughter of an Italy expatriate Abdur Rahim of Ward No. 4 in the union.

Local sources said Ruhi fell in a pond near their house while she was playing beside it in the morning.

Later, locals rescued and took her to Lord Hardinge Union Health Centre. Later, she died on the way to Char Fasson Upazila Health Complex.

BARISHAL: Two minor children drowned in separate incidents in two upazilas of the district on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as two and a half-year-old Aynamul, son of Mahibullah Bepary of Chaulahar Village in Wazirpur Upazila, and Israt Jahan, 3, daughter of Ikhtiar Hawlader of Sundargaon Village in Agailjhara Upazila.

Both fell in the ponds while they were playing beside those.

After they were rescued, they were rushed to local Upazila Health Complexes, where the on-duty doctors declared them dead.

NATORE: A minor girl drowned in a pond in Lalpur Upazila of the district on Thursday.

Deceased Munni Khatun, 5, was the daughter of Munna Mia of Moniharpur Village in the upazila.

Local sources said Munni slipped into a pond nearby the house without the notice of her relatives.

After searching, locals found the floating body on water and recovered it.

Local Union Parishad Chairman Abdul Hannan confirmed the incident.

NOAKHALI: Two minor cousins drowned in a pond in Chatkhil Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Humayra Akhter, 4, daughter of Hafez Ahmed, and Abdul Majed, 6, son of Gulzar Hossain, of Sundolpur in Ward No. 2 under Chatkgil Municipality. They were cousins.

Local sources said Humayra and Majed were playing with other children on their courtyard.

After sometime, family members found their floating bodies in a pond adjacent to their houses.

Officer-in-Charge of Chatkhil Police Station Anwarul Islam confirmed the incident.



















