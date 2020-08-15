

Titas River on death throes for garbage dumping

Along with the Titas, its branch river Buri in the municipality is also losing existence due to the dumping.

The water of the two rivers is being polluted. Once the rivers had strong current, but now those are in moribund stage.

Locals said they agitated several times protesting the act but the situation has not changed.

A visit to the spot found important business establishments surrounding the rivers. Everyday wastage, carried by vans bearing municipality stickers, is being dumped there. Besides, the rivers are narrowing with the raising of different illegal establishments along their banks.

If the dumping continues, the rivers will become history soon, apprehended locals.

It was also found that garbage was dumped in Majhikara area under Ward No. 5 of the municipality.

Locals said, once the Titas River was noticed with its vastness during the rainy season. Now, its width is being narrowed for piling of garbage on the banks.

Municipality Mayor Advocate Shib Shankar Das said, "In the absence of dumping ground, we are putting the garbage beside the bridge by fencing with tin. Maybe the tin-fence has been washed away due to flood; so the garbage has fallen in the river."

He claimed the area where the garbage is being dumped is far away from the river.









He also said, "We have nothing to do. This suffering has been for the last seven years."

He assured that the people get relief from the problem after one more year.



