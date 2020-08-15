Three die of coronavirus in Barishal Division





The deceased were identified as Nurul Islam, 80, of Nabagram Road area under Barishal City Corporation, Manirul Alam, 55, of Banaripara Upazila, and Saidur Rahman, 60, of Mathbaria Upazila in Pirojpur.

Meanwhile, 61 more people tested positive for coronavirus in the division in the last 24 hours till Thursday noon.

With this, the total virus cases rose to 6,581 here.

Of the total infected, 2,744 people are in Barishal, 1,144 in Patuakhali, 816 in Pirojpur, 744 in Barguna, 592 in Bhola and 541 in Jhalakati districts.

So far, 4,570 people have been recovered from the virus while 49 died of it in the division.

