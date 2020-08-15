Video
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Price of LPG cylinder

Published : Saturday, 15 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45

Dear Sir

The demand for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) is increasing day by day in various commercial establishments including home cooking and hotels and restaurants. But consumers are getting confused as the maximum retail price of LPG is not written on the cylinder. Companies and retailers are charging the prices. Besides, the prices are also increased at different times due to various reasons. In a word, the buyers are suffering financially as there is no specific policy from the government in this regard.

Out of the total annual demand of 1 million tons, the government company Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) supplies only 16 thousand tons. Although the latest fixed price of 12.5 kg LPG produced by the government is Tk 600, the LPG cylinders of other companies are being sold in the market at Tk 900 to Tk 1,000. Again, the price varies from area to area! According to the law, the price of any product should be mentioned on the packet, but in the case of gas cylinders, the reason for this exception is not understandable.





The suffering of small and medium businesses, including middle class people, is increasing due to such a large difference in the price of gas between public and private companies. Therefore, in the public interest, immediate effective steps should be taken but the authority concerned .  

Abu Faruk
Bandarban



