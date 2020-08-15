Video
Saturday, 15 August, 2020, 4:53 AM
Nation observes National Mourning Day today      
5 new dengue cases detected

Published : Saturday, 15 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29

Five new dengue cases were detected in the last 24 hours until Friday morning.
The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said 17 patients are currently undergoing treatment at hospitals.
A total of 384 people were diagnosed with dengue since the beginning of this year. Among them, 366have recovered.
Bangladesh had a massive dengue outbreak last year when 101,354 people were hospitalised and 101,037 made recovery.
Dengue killed 179 people last year, according to official figures.    -UNB



