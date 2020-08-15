5 new dengue cases detected

Five new dengue cases were detected in the last 24 hours until Friday morning.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said 17 patients are currently undergoing treatment at hospitals.

A total of 384 people were diagnosed with dengue since the beginning of this year. Among them, 366have recovered.

Bangladesh had a massive dengue outbreak last year when 101,354 people were hospitalised and 101,037 made recovery.

Dengue killed 179 people last year, according to official figures. -UNB