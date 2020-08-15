Video
Saturday, 15 August, 2020, 4:53 AM
Nation observes National Mourning Day today      
Meherpur MP, 9 family members C-19 infected

Published : Saturday, 15 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM

MEHERPUR, Aug 14: Mohammad Shahiduzzaman Khokon, the MP from Meherpur-2 constituency, and nine members of his family have tested positive for coronavirus.
Civil Surgeon Dr Mohammad Nasir Uddin said according to the report received from Kushita on Thursday evening, 24 people tested positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours.
MP Khokon, his wife Laila Arjuman, two sons-Samiuzzaman Saif, Samiuzzaman Sami and seven family members were among those infected.
M Riazul Alam, Health and Family Planning officer of Gangni Upazila Health Complex, said all the members of the family including MP Khokon are doing well and receiving treatment at home. The local administration has put the house of MP under lockdown.
So far, 324 people have been infected with coronavirus in the district. The health authorities have reported 269,115 cases till Thursday with 3,557 deaths.    -UNB


