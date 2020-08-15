Video
Saturday, 15 August, 2020, 4:53 AM
Nation observes National Mourning Day today      
Home City News

34 more die of Covid-19, 2,766 infected in 24 hrs

Published : Saturday, 15 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
Staff Correspondent

With the deaths of 34 more people in the last 24 hours until 8:00am on Friday, the death toll from Covid-19 has reached to 3,591 in the country, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
During the period, 2,766 people have been infected with the deadly virus across the country, taking the total number of positive cases to 2,71, 881, the press release added.  
A total of 12,856 samples were tested at 86 labs across the country in the last 24 hours.
Meanwhile, 1,752 Covid-19 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours. The total number of recoveries stands at 1,56,623 and the recovery rate is 57.61 percent.
Seven hundred and thirty-nine people were put under isolation in the last 24 hours, the release said.
The daily infection rate was 21.52 per cent while the overall infection rate stood at 20.46 per cent.
In the last 24 hours, 1,752 patients have recovered from the disease at hospitals and homes, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,56,623. The recovery rate in Bangladesh is 57.6 percent. Of the newly deceased reported on Friday, 22 were aged above 60 years and 10 others aged between 41 and 60 years. The rest were below 40.
Among the new deaths, 33 died at hospitals and one at home. Since March 18, 1718 died in Dhaka, 827 died in Chattogram, 233 in Rajshahi, 279 in Khulna, 139 in Barishal, 170 in Sylhet, 145 in Rangpur and 80 died in Mymensingh division so far.
The virus has killed 757,776 people and infected 21,095,488 globally till Friday afternoon, according to Worldometer.


