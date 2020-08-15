PM releases stamps, first day covers on Nat’l Mourning Day





The prime minister formally unveiled a Taka 90 postage stamp sheetlet containing 18 stamps (Tk five each), two first day covers - one Tk 10 and another Tk 100 - and a data card of Tk 5 at a ceremony at her official Ganabhaban residence this morning.

A special canceller was used on the occasion.

The premier also released a Tk 10 postage stamp, a Tk 10 first day cover and a Tk 5 data card commemorating reinstatement of the studentship of Bangabandhu by Dhaka University.

She also used a special canceller marking the occasion.

Dhaka University authorities, in a decision, reinstated studentship of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on August 14 in 2010, 61 years after Bangabandhu was expelled from Dhaka University for participating in a movement of its class four employees.

In the decision of reinstatement of the studentship, the Dhaka University authorities had termed the expulsion of Bangabandhu in 1949 as "undemocratic and unjust."

Besides, the prime minister unveiled two separate Tk 10 postage stamps, two Tk 10 first day covers and two Tk 5 taka data cards, marking the Genocide Day 2020 (March 25) and the National Independence Day 2020 (March 26) respectively.

A special chanceller was also used on the occasion.

Minister for Post, Telecommunication and Information Technology Mustafa Jabbar, PM's Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus, PMO Secretary Tofazzal Hossain Miah, Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim and Director General of Bangladesh Post Office Shudhangshu Shekhar Bhadra were present on the occasion, among others.

Meanwhile, Minister for Post, and Telecommunication Mustafa Jabbar handed over a special album of 100 commemorative stamps on Bangabandhu's political and family photos to the prime minister.

Besides, the minister handed over a Tk 20 souvenir sheet, a Tk 10 first day cover and a Tk 5 data card to the prime minister which were released on August 8 marking the 90th birth anniversary of the great women Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnessa Mujib.

The sale of stamps, first-day covers and data cards will start from Philatelic Bureau of Dhaka GPO from tomorrow and those will be available at other GPOs and head post offices across the country later. -BSS





















Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday released commemorative postage stamps, first day covers and a data card on the occasion of the National Mourning Day and 45th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.The prime minister formally unveiled a Taka 90 postage stamp sheetlet containing 18 stamps (Tk five each), two first day covers - one Tk 10 and another Tk 100 - and a data card of Tk 5 at a ceremony at her official Ganabhaban residence this morning.A special canceller was used on the occasion.The premier also released a Tk 10 postage stamp, a Tk 10 first day cover and a Tk 5 data card commemorating reinstatement of the studentship of Bangabandhu by Dhaka University.She also used a special canceller marking the occasion.Dhaka University authorities, in a decision, reinstated studentship of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on August 14 in 2010, 61 years after Bangabandhu was expelled from Dhaka University for participating in a movement of its class four employees.In the decision of reinstatement of the studentship, the Dhaka University authorities had termed the expulsion of Bangabandhu in 1949 as "undemocratic and unjust."Besides, the prime minister unveiled two separate Tk 10 postage stamps, two Tk 10 first day covers and two Tk 5 taka data cards, marking the Genocide Day 2020 (March 25) and the National Independence Day 2020 (March 26) respectively.A special chanceller was also used on the occasion.Minister for Post, Telecommunication and Information Technology Mustafa Jabbar, PM's Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus, PMO Secretary Tofazzal Hossain Miah, Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim and Director General of Bangladesh Post Office Shudhangshu Shekhar Bhadra were present on the occasion, among others.Meanwhile, Minister for Post, and Telecommunication Mustafa Jabbar handed over a special album of 100 commemorative stamps on Bangabandhu's political and family photos to the prime minister.Besides, the minister handed over a Tk 20 souvenir sheet, a Tk 10 first day cover and a Tk 5 data card to the prime minister which were released on August 8 marking the 90th birth anniversary of the great women Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnessa Mujib.The sale of stamps, first-day covers and data cards will start from Philatelic Bureau of Dhaka GPO from tomorrow and those will be available at other GPOs and head post offices across the country later. -BSS