Friday, 14 August, 2020, 9:05 PM
Meherpur-2 MP Shahiduzzaman, wife, sons contract coronavirus

Published : Friday, 14 August, 2020 at 11:23 AM  Count : 157
Observer Correspondent

Meherpur-2 MP Shahiduzzaman, wife, sons contract coronavirus

Meherpur-2 MP Shahiduzzaman, wife, sons contract coronavirus



Meherpur-2 MP Mohammad Sahiduzzaman and six members of his family have tested positive for coronavirus.

Meherpur Civil Surgeon Nasir Uddin said MP Shahiduzzaman and his family members have been suffering from fever.

They provided samples on August 10 for COVID-19 test.

Later on Thursday, MP Shahiduzzaman his wife Awami League leader Laila Arjuman Banu, eldest son Saif, youngest son Samiuzzaman and political assistants Shamim, Zahid and Rashed found coronavirus positive including.





However, all family members are in good health, said MP Shahiduzzaman.

Meanwhile, three other people contracted the deadly virus in the district on Thursday.

MRA/ALM

