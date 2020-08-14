Two minors drown in Barishal

Two minors drowned in two upazilas of Barishal on Thursday.







The deceased were identified as two and a half-year-old Ayanamul, son of Mahibulla Bepari of Chaulahar village in Wazirpur upazila and Esrat Jahan, 3, daughter of Ikhtiar Howlader of Sundargaon village of Agailjhara upazila.







Both fell in the ponds when they were playing beside those.















After retrieving them, they were rushed to local Upazila Health Complexes where the on-duty doctor declared them dead, reports our correspondent.





IHN/ALM

