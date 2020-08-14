Video
Friday, 14 August, 2020
Six killed as bus hits auto-rickshaw in Sylhet

Published : Friday, 14 August, 2020 at 10:03 AM
Observer Online Report

At least six people were killed as a bus hit an auto-rickshaw at Osmaninagar upazila of Sylhet on Thursday night.

The deceased were identified as auto-rickshaw driver Junyed Mia, 28, its assistant Jahangir Alam, Karima, 4, Arfa, 12, Hamida Begum and Khadiza Begum.

Osmaninagar Police Station officer in-charge Shaymal Banik said a Sylhet-bound bus of Mamun Paribahan smashed a Sherpur-bound auto-rickshaw in Bhanga area of Dhaka-Sylhet Highway around 8pm, leaving one of its passengers dead on the spot and seven others injured.

Later, four other passengers were declared dead at Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital.

Injured Khadiza died around 11 pm at the hospital.





