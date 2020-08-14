Video
Friday, 14 August, 2020
Vikram Doraiswami next Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh

Published : Friday, 14 August, 2020 at 9:54 AM  Count : 175
Observer Online Desk

India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has officially named Vikram Kumar Doraiswami as next High Commissioner to Bangladesh.

Doraiswami is currently an Additional Secretary in the ministry. He is expected to take up the assignment shortly, MEA said Thursday.

Doraiswami will replace Riva Ganguly Das, the 1986 batch IFS officer.





Riva Ganguly arrived here on March 1 last year to take up her assignment. She is likely to leave Dhaka in the first week of October.

UNB/ALM

