Ex-SI, 8 others sued for abduction, extortion in Dhaka





Md Imran Hossain, owner of MST Enterprise in Kadamtali, filed the case with the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate

Yeasmin Ara, Advocate Sheikh Mohammad Jakir Hossain, the complainant's lawyer, said.

The accused are former SI Nazmul Huda, Uzzal Hossain, Sanaul Haque, Tariqul, Alam, Jubayer, Shamim, Sajib and Rabiul.

SI Nazmul has now been posted at Wari Police Station.









After a hearing, the magistrate took cognisance of the case, recorded the statement of the complainant and instructed the concerned deputy commissioner of Detective Branch (DB) of police to investigate the matter and submit a report.

As per the case documents, on October 30 last year, SI Nazmul and others accused abducted the complainant [Imran] in Dhaka's Shampur Eco Park area and forcibly took the key of his shop, threatening to frame him in a narcotics case as well as an arms case.

Later, the accused unlocked the complainant's shop and took Tk 1 lakh and other essential goods.

