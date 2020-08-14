Video
Friday, 14 August, 2020, 11:38 AM
Ex-SI, 8 others sued for abduction, extortion in Dhaka

Published : Friday, 14 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM

A former sub-inspector of Kadamtali Police Station in Dhaka and eight others were sued in an abduction and extortion case on Thursday.
Md Imran Hossain, owner of MST Enterprise in Kadamtali, filed the case with the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate
Yeasmin Ara, Advocate Sheikh Mohammad Jakir Hossain, the complainant's lawyer, said.
The accused are former SI Nazmul Huda, Uzzal Hossain, Sanaul Haque, Tariqul, Alam, Jubayer, Shamim, Sajib and Rabiul.
SI Nazmul has now been posted at Wari Police Station.




After a hearing, the magistrate took cognisance of the case, recorded the statement of the complainant and instructed the concerned deputy commissioner of Detective Branch (DB) of police to investigate the matter and submit a report.
As per the case documents, on October 30 last year, SI Nazmul and others accused abducted the complainant [Imran] in Dhaka's Shampur Eco Park area and forcibly took the key of his shop, threatening to frame him in a narcotics case as well as an arms case.
Later, the accused unlocked the complainant's shop and took Tk 1 lakh and other essential goods.
The SI could not be reached for comment till filing of this report as his mobile phone was switched off.     -Agencies



