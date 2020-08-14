Hearing on charge framing against Dr Sabrina Aug 20





coronavirus test reports.

Metropolitan Magistrate Sarafuzzaman Ansari fixed the date following a petition seeking more time by the defence.

On August 5, the Detective Branch (DB) of Police Inspector Liakat Ali, also the investigation officer of the case, submitted the charge-sheet.

Police arrested Dr Sabrina Arif Chowdhury, wife of JKG Health Care's CEO Arif Chowdhury, following an interrogation at the office of Tejgaon deputy commissioner of DMP on July 12.

Sabrina, also a physician at the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases, was suspended the same day.

On June 23, Tejgaon police detained six people, including Arif over allegations of issuing fake coronavirus certificates and collecting money from patients.









According to allegations, JKG Health care charged Tk 5000 from Bangladeshi patients and USD 100 from foreign nationals for each Covid-19 test certificates.





