Rail tickets not transferable

Tickets of Bangladesh Railway (BR) will not be exchangeable from August 16. People will not be able to exchange their rail tickets with any other persons.Passengers can travel by rails with their own names written on tickets.If any person hands over or sells his/her own trainticket, return ticket or any ticket to anyone will face three-month jail term or fine or both.The Ministry of Railways on Thursday took the decision and the Senior Information Officer of the Railway Ministry Shariful Islam confirmed it to the Daily Observer.Regarding this matter, Shariful Islam said, "The decision was taken to reduce the influence of black marketers."Meanwhile, the BR is going to introduce a brand of bottled drinking water named 'Rail Pani' among the rail passengers. It will be available in all trains within one month and passengers can buy it at the price fixed by the government.