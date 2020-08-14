

Dr Meerjady made additional director general of DGHS

Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The health service division on Thursday issued a gazette notification in this regard. The notification issued by the order of the president will be applicable from August 20, it read.

Meerjady Flora was appointed as the Director of IEDCR in 2016. After being appointed as the director, she researched on various security measures to prevent the spread of various viruses and diseases in different important places of Bangladesh.

Asking about what is expectation from the new Additional Director General, Health Minister Zahid Maleque, told reporters, "Meerjady Sabrina Flora is an experienced person. She will fulfill her responsibilities. She has led IEDCR very well so far. The way she has handled her organization from the beginning of the pandemic that is praiseworthy. I think she will do well to fulfill the responsibilities entrusted to her as an experienced one. '

"The new director general has come, many more will come. I hope they will work in together," added the Health Minister.

However, Flora is a Bangladeshi epidemiologist and public health specialist and a fellow of the Foundation for the Advancement of International Medical Education and Research. Sabrina Flora got admitted to Dhaka Medical College (DMC) in 1983. After obtaining an MBBS degree from DMC, she worked in several institutions.

She later obtained her master's degree in epidemiology from the National Institute of Preventive and Social Medicine (NIPSOM).















