Industrial zoning system on way





The decision was taken on Thursday at a virtual meeting of the National Steering Committee on 'Ease of Doing Business' organized by Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA).

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal, also chair of the committee, presided over the meeting while Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, Local Government Minister Tajul Islam, PM's Private Industries and Investment Affairs Adviser Salman F. Rahman, State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain, State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury and State Minister for Power and Energy Nasrul Hamid and BIDA Executive Chairman Sirajul Islam and other relevant officials were present.

According to a press release of the Finance Ministry, after necessary discussion on establishing in specific zones, the meeting decided not to build industries here and there. In this regards, separate industrial zones would be established and plots will be allotted for different industries.

The minister said that Bangladesh improved its position on Doing Business Index and stands now at 168 from 176 to the efforts. The BIDA is working with all stakeholders to facilitate business by 2021 or raise the Ease of Doing Business Index to double digits.

The minister said that improving the Ease of Doing Business Index will save us time and saving time will also save us a lot of unnecessary expenses. The business environment will also improve a lot by saving both time and cost.









According to the draft act, individual or sole investment may also be allowed in state-owned entities. But the existing BIDA Act-2016 restricts individual or sole investment in the government entities.





