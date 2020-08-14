Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 14 August, 2020, 11:37 AM
latest
Home Front Page

Around 3,000  extrajudicial killings in 10 years: Fakhrul

Published : Friday, 14 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Staff Correspondent

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Thursday claimed that around 3,000 people were subjected to extrajudicial killings across the country over the last one decade of Awami League government.
He demanded proper trial of all such incidents.
"About 3,000 people have been the victims of extrajudicial killings in the country by police, Rab and DB personnel from January 2009 to December 2019, and most of them are opposition leaders and activists," he said.
Speaking at a virtual
press conference from his Uttara residence, Fakhrul also said 795 people died in jail while 601 were made disappeared over the last 10 years.
Besides, the BNP leader said, 7,806 women were raped, 1934 children tortured and 18 children killed during the period.
He said over one lakh political cases have been filed against at least 35 lakh BNP leaders and activists. "These statistics demonstrate that our beloved homeland which was liberated in exchange for the blood of lakhs of martyrs, the honor and chastity of lakhs of mothers and sisters has become now a valley of death."
Referring to statistics provided by Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK), Fakhrul said 196 people became the victims of extrajudicial killings or custodial deaths from January to July 28 this year while 388 in 2019, 466 in 2018, 162 in 2017 and 195 in 2016.
About the murder of retired army major Sinha Md Rashed, he said his family members filed a case against police for killing him.
"Common people hardly dare file a case against police. As the entire nation has burst into a protest against the killing of the retired army officer, Sinha's family is getting the courage to seek justice. We want a fair trial in the murder of Sinha. We also want trial in all the extrajudicial killings, and we believe justice will prevail if a pro-people government is installed in the country."
After the killing of Sinha, Fakhrul said, the ISPR informed that the police assured them that such incidents will not recur in the future. "If this is the case, then we want to say the decision to carry out crossfire is taken from the highest level of the police force."
He said their party has long been repeatedly saying police force used to make false and fabricated stories after the incident of crossfire as "part of a blueprint" of the government to cling to power.
"Our such assertion has proved true following Sinha's assassination. You've already noticed the kind of drama that police have staged over Sinha's assassination implicating many innocent people in it. What a wonderful fiction… a crime fiction story has been made to divert the whole thing into a different direction and hide the real culprits," Fakhrul said.
The BNP secretary general said the government now cannot control law enforcers as it earlier 'used' them to 'eliminate' the opposition and 'rig' votes at the dead night. "This fascist government has become a monster for people. We want an end to this situation. We believe this fascist government will be forced to go through a united movement of the people."
Fakhrul said the killing of people by law enforcers without any trial never go with the spirit of the Liberation War. "Our constitution does not support it. The incidents of such disappearance, murder and torture to suppress dissent and rivals are considered crimes against humanity under section 2 (2) (a) of the International Crimes Tribunal Act, 1973."
He said the Awami League government has turned Bangladesh into an 'anti-humanitarian fascist' state by taking a stand against the spirit of the Liberation War, the constitution and democracy.


Â« PreviousNext Â»

You Might Also Like
Ex-SI, 8 others sued for abduction, extortion in Dhaka
Israel, UAE strike historic deal to normalise ties
Hearing on charge framing against Dr Sabrina Aug 20
Covid-19 pandemic threatens peace, risks new conflicts: UN Chief Guterres
Rail tickets not transferable
Investigators fail to take three cops in custody for grilling
Dr Meerjady made additional director general of DGHS
Industrial zoning system on way


Latest News
Meherpur-2 MP Shahiduzzaman, wife, sons contract coronavirus
Harris bringing energy, dollars and more to Bidenâ€™s campaign
Two minors drown in Barishal
China's Xi tells people to stop wasting food
Six killed as bus hits auto-rickshaw in Sylhet
Vikram Doraiswami next Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh
Trump stokes 'birther' theory about Kamala Harris
U-19 cricketers to start camp under new coaches
Efforts underway to bring back Bangabandhuâ€™s killers: Anisul
Poppy seeds worth Tk 30cr recovered at Mongla Port
Most Read News
Digitization of reading
Pakistan-Bangladesh: Time to reconcile, rebuild and resurge
3 of a family among 4 killed in Kurigram road crash
Bangladesh, a symbol of the peripheral economy!
Arrest warrant against former CJ, 7 others in money laundering case
Meerjady Sabrina Flora made Addl DG of Health
Sabrina-Arif among 8 denied bail, indictment hearing Aug 20
Efforts underway to bring back Bangabandhuâ€™s killers: Anisul
Poppy seeds worth Tk 30cr recovered at Mongla Port
People getting benefits of digital Bangladesh in corona crisis
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft